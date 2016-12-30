Manufacturers to Trump: Reverse EPA ‘Midnight Regulations’

New chemical storage regulations will “add burdensome and often duplicative requirements on manufacturers,” according to the National Manufacturers Association.

Last week the EPA finalized an update to its Risk Management Program regulations that deals with on-site storage of chemicals. The EPA says the new regulations will reduce the likelihood of accidental releases at these sites and improve emergency response activities when those releases occur.

Manufacturers, however, are concerned about the update’s impact on several sectors including pulp and paper, refining, chemical manufacturing and distribution, wholesalers, iron and steel, pharmaceuticals, fertilizers, coal products, water treatment, food manufacturing, plastics, cement, auditing and energy producers and utilities

In a blog post, NAM vice president of energy and resources policy Ross Eisenberg writes that the update includes new compliance hurdles that aren’t likely to improve safety.

“This is yet another example of this administration rushing out politically charged midnight regulations,” Eisenberg writes. “From the start, the EPA made it clear it would not alter its planned update to accommodate manufacturers’ concerns…Manufacturers look forward to working with the next president to address the costs and obstacles this regulation will impose.”

Over the past couple months, the Obama administration has finalized several environmental regulations including methane emissions limits from oil and gas operations, a stream protection rule for coal mining and fuel-efficiency standards for cars.

Several industry sectors have called on the incoming Trump administration to roll back these rules.