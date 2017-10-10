Spices and seasoning manufacturer McCormick and Company announced its commitment to 100% sustainable sourcing of its ingredients by 2025. The company is the latest in a parade of manufacturers that have been publicly recognizing the importance of the sustainable sourcing of materials throughout its supply chain. For example, Tetra Pak recently launched a program to better engage with both direct and indirect suppliers to ensure they comply with the company’s social and environmental criteria. PepsiCo has published a Palm Oil Action Plan Progress Report for 2016, detailing its progress (30%) toward its ultimate goal of 100% sustainable sourcing. And L’Oreal, McDonald’s and other major corporations are combining their purchase power and working together with CDP to to achieve deforestation-free commodity supply chains.

Sourcing Sustainably – and Profitably

McCormick says that its 2025 goals are aimed at working to “improve the health and well-being of all people, building resilience in communities around the world and positively impacting the environment.” McCormick’s says its goals are “informed by science and aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.”

Beyond its sourcing goals, the company plans to lower its carbon footprint, decrease water use, reduce solid waste and develop sustainable packaging innovations.

McCormick says its corporate responsibility program will help the company to deliver top-tier financial results. Lawrence Kurzius, chairman, president and CEO of McCormick says he looks forward “to updating our stakeholders throughout this exciting journey.

Food & Bev and Apparel Lead the Way

Sourcing commitments have come from a wide variety of food and beverage companies in addition to those mentioned above. Starbucks, for example, has its Coffee And Farmer Equity (CAFE) program; in fact, sustainable coffee now has a market share of over 30% of total coffee, according to Ecovia Intelligence. The market share of sustainable tea and cocoa is also above 20% because of similar commitments by large companies.

Apparel companies also seem to be leading the charge. Timberland, Wrangler and Primark are just a few that Environmental Leader has touched on recently.