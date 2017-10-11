With pressure on land and food resources set to increase, the Internet of Things (IoT) will play an increasingly important role in helping the sustainable agriculture sector become more efficient and productive. In fact, within the agritech sector, spend on IoT development is set to rocket over the next five years, according to new independent research commissioned by global mobile satellite company Inmarsat.

Additionally, the amount of money agritech companies are spending on technology is increasing. Today, about 5% of agritech’s IT budgets are spent on the technology, a figure that is expected to more than double to around 12% by 2022, an indication of the importance of IoT for the sector going forward. Many of the locations that would benefit most from IoT technologies are remote and are situated where terrestrial networks do not reach, or do not work well.