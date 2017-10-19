The Airports Council International’s Carbon Accreditation Annual Report 2017 shows that more airports than ever are signing on: the number of participating airports around the world is up 21% over last year. The number of subscribers grew from 156 to 189 airports, covering nearly 40% of global air passenger traffic.

The scheme assesses each airport’s commitment and progress towards cutting emissions and grades them accordingly. The grades range from 1, which is means the airport is mapping their emissions and putting plans into place to manage them, to 3+ for airports that are doing all that is possible to slash their carbon footprint, including bringing in third parties to help.

As airlines themselves work to reduce emissions, airports can help. “Airports that offer airlines benefits like reductions in landing fees or priority slots if they use biofuel may help push the industry,” according to Cathay Pacific’s senior VP for the Americas, Phillipe Lacamp.