Nestle Waters continues its water stewardship program with plans to certify 20 of its factories with the Alliance for Water Stewardship (AWS) Standard by 2020. The company has already certified four Nestle Waters bottling facilities: one in Sheikhupura, Pakistan, and three in California (Ontario, Sacramento and Livermore). It plans to certify additional sites in Africa, Asia, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and the United States as part of its 2020 objective.

Sites become certified as they progress against the 30 core AWS criteria that is verified by credible, independent, third party certification bodies.

The company’s water stewardship program is geared toward preserving the quantity and quality of local water resources.

In terms of its own operations, the company is investing in technology to conserve water at its plants. One of its bottled water plants, for example, is evaluating high-recovery reverse osmosis water purification technology with equipment that will increase the amount of water the company recovers in its operations.

Reverse osmosis (RO) technology goes beyond the abilities of typical water filtration by using a semipermeable membrane to remove impurities from water. Reverse osmosis water filtration provides a low-maintenance, chemical-free option to help achieve clean water.

AWS is a global membership collaboration comprised of businesses, NGOs, public sector offices and sustainability stakeholders. They are the custodians of the International Water Stewardship Standard, a globally-applicable framework for major water users to understand their water use and impacts, and to work toward responsible water management within a catchment context, with a goal of using freshwater in a way that is economically beneficial and environmentally sustainable.

Pictured: reverse osmosis commercial system