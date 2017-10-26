Best Buy says it plans to embrace technology such as LED lighting in stores and parking lots, and updated heating and cooling systems in order to help it reach its goal of reducing carbon emissions by 60% by 2020. The company will also focus on operational improvements and renewable sourcing.

Best Buy will also place significantly more focus on securing off-site renewable energy sources and the purchase of certified renewable energy credits, offsetting another 20% of its carbon footprint, the company says.

In 2016, Best Buy completed a lighting retrofit in more than 800 stores, saving 50% of its lighting energy. It also began transitioning its Geekmobile fleet to the hybrid Toyota Prius c, reducing those emissions 50%.

Reducing carbon makes good business sense, Best Buy says. By driving efficiency within the organization, the company reduces costs and disruption.

In other big-box retailer news, Home Depot just released its 2017 responsibility report. The company says that it reached 25% of its 2020 goal to reduce carbon emissions by 20M metric tons through the sale of energy efficient products, and that its operations received an A-minus rating from the CDP in 2017.

The report says that part of its tactics to reduce emissions and improve operations include the “relentless pursuit of energy-efficient products and technologies.” High-efficiency HVAC units, LED-lit exterior signage, low-wattage interior lighting, and heat-reflective roofing are some of the measures that have led to reductions in CO2 emissions and energy use at its stores.

The company is also using eco-conscious bathroom fixtures, such as low-flow faucets, and has cut water use by 40%.