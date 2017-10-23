As demand for cloud-based management solutions grows, EHS and operational risk professionals have a new tool to help improve operational and risk management. Sphera, global provider of operational excellence software and information services, is integrating all of its cloud-based applications, data and analytics across all product lines into its new cloud-based software platform, SpheraCloud. The responsive and configurable cloud-based user interface is designed to help businesses improve decision-making and performance with an integrated view of their risk and compliance portfolio at all levels, from single-site deployments to global rollouts, Sphera says.

SpheraCloud connects stakeholders across the entire risk value chain and provides a holistic and efficient approach to advancing operational excellence, Sphera says.

Independent research firm Verdantix CEO David Metcalfe says that the demand for cloud-based solutions that are configurable for enterprise clients and deliver out-of-the-box functionality for midsized organizations is growing rapidly. Metcalfe believe the marketplace will “positively embrace their innovative new SpheraCloud platform.”

SpheraCloud’s prescriptive analytics, based upon an interconnected network of aggregated information from the Internet of Things (IoT) and other interfaces, allows for real-time monitoring of performance and improves integrated risk management, the company says. Customers now have the flexibility to leverage Sphera’s on-premise solutions, cloud-based platform, or hybrid model that blends on-premise and cloud capabilities.