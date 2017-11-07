As EHS Software Spending Increases, So Too Do New Products

Image credit: EtQ

As concerns regarding rising levels of pollution and looming threat of climate change have escalated in recent years, companies are increasingly investing in environmental health and safety (EHS) software and services, providing a boost to the market, according to a recent report from TMR Research.

The demand in the global EHS market is expected to increment at a strong CAGR during the forecast period of 2017 to 2025, owing to a number of factors such as government initiatives to protect the environment, incremented investment by end users, and reduced cost of environmental compliance software, which is leading to its adoption across small and medium businesses. On the other hand, there is still a vast population base that is unaware of the availability of the EHS software and are still depending on traditional methods. This factor is obstructing the market from attaining its true potential, according to the report.

Some new products, and product updates, in the EHS software market include:

EtQ’s BBS Module

EHS professionals have a new tool that may help them determine the risk of a hazard occurring and measuring the residual risk of the hazard based on proactive observations. EtQ, an EHS, perational risk and compliance management software company, released a new behavior-based safety (BBS) module.

Functionality includes:

Risk Assessment: BBS integrates with EtQ’s Risk Assessment utility to determine the risk of a hazard occurring and measure the residual risk of the hazard based on proactive observations.

Risk Rankings: Roll up each step to discover an overall risk ranking for the job position or process.

Assign Actions: Ability to assign controls to job functions as well as what preventive measures need to be taken in order to mitigate risk.

Assign Corrective Action: During observations, assign corrective actions to key members of the organization.

Report on Incidents: During observations, report on any incidents and all pertinent reporting documentation.

Reporting and Trends: Through centralized reporting, track and trend all proactive observation activities and their relation to key metrics including incident rates, lost time cases and more.

The BBS module is based on the assumption that a healthy safety culture features a focus on the process rather than the outcome, EtQ says.

Editor’s note: Environmental Leader is hosting a webinar with EtQ Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 2pm EST on environmental innovations, strategies and business cases across industries. Learn how businesses can realize substantial financial and environmental benefits, enhanced brand reputation and long-term business growth from environmentally sound operations.

Cority’s Incident Management

Cority has announced enhancements to its Incident Management solution that it says will enable more efficient completion and submission of US Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) incident forms. Available in the company’s Safety and Environmental SaaS offerings, Cority says the enhancement makes the solution the first to deliver this functionality to help FRA-regulated organizations maintain compliance.

Keeping up to date with FRA requirements remains difficult for the many EHS departments using legacy, homegrown systems to manage compliance programs, Cority says. Designed to simplify this process, Cority says its enhanced Incident Management solution ensures EHS professionals always have the latest regulatory required content, without having to depend on in-house IT teams to make routine system updates.

VelocityEHS Mobile App Update

VelocityEHS has updated its Mobile App that empowers employees to conduct inspections and observations from their mobile devices, even when offline. The simple-to-use app allows workers to instantly report incidents, near misses and hazards – with or without internet connectivity – via a smartphone or tablet device, the company says, adding that it’s a fast and easy way for companies to get employees engaged with EHS best practices that can save lives.