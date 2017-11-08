Banyan Water says commercial and industrial properties will be able to streamline water use in cooling towers, boilers, potable water systems and gray water storage thanks to its new partnership with HydroTech solutions. The partnership combines Banyan’s Real-time analytics software with HydroTech’s HydroFLOW technology to optimize cooling tower water use and save water, Banyan says.

HydroTech says its water conservation technologies, combined with Banyan’s platform for collecting and analyzing sensor data at customer locations, will differentiate offerings from other solutions. The relationship will enable the company to provide “key operating data for sustainability or facility managers, and easy integration with building automation systems. Our customers are able to conserve water, reduce costs and increase asset value.”

As enterprises face increasing water challenges, reducing water use has become an imperative. “If business and communities are to grow and thrive, industry and others will need to use less freshwater and begin viewing wastewater as a valued resource rather than something to discard,” wrote Emilio R. Tenuta, VP of corporate sustainability for Ecolab, in Environmental Leader recently.

Food processing and packaging company TetraPak’s environmental goals include clean water strategies, according to Elisabeth Comere, the company’s director of environment and government affairs. “Environmental performance has become a critical business driver. We rely on natural capital to make our products,” she told Environmental Leader in this week’s Q&A. “We need to make sure those resources do not become scarce if we want to grow our business in the future.”

Water management has become such an important aspect of industrial resource management strategies that the market for smart water management solutions for the industrial segment exhibited a growth of 5.7% in 2017, according to a new report from Research & Markets.

Photo credit: HydroTech Solutions

Editor's note: Banyan Water won an Environmental Leader Top Project of the Year Award in 2017.