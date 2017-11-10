Environmental Leader and Energy Manager Today have extended the Early Bird deadline for product and project award submissions through the end of the weekend. The deadline for the Environmental Leader Product & Project Awards – as well as for the EMT Awards – is now Monday, November 13.

The awards programs recognizes excellence in products/services and projects that provide companies with environmental, sustainability and energy management benefits. Winners are awarded Top Product or Top Project of the Year Awards based on scores from a panel of distinguished judges with in-the-trenches experience in environmental management.

Winners of the Environmental Leader Product and Project Awards will be showcased at a live event during the Environmental Leader 2018 Conference in May. Winners will be informed at least eight weeks prior to the conference so they can make their travel plans. (Attendance at the ceremony is not required for winners, but we encourage attendance as the event offers an additional opportunity to promote your win to a prime audience.)

“The recognition from Environmental Leader not only lends credibility to our story, it further motivates our employees to keep innovating,” says Kevin Fritze of Domtar, a 2015 winner. “Our Plymouth K-lime project has inspired other facilities to think outside of the box and increasingly incorporate circular economy principles into how we manage our manufacturing byproducts.”