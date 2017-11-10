Reflections from Jen

Because the UN Climate Change Conference taking place now through Nov. 17 is a massive event spanning so many topics, it’s impossible to cover it all. Instead, I pulled together a sampling of articles and press releases across the web looking at the earlier days of the gathering, to offer a basic overview of the buzz in Bonn, Germany.

Specifically, though, I wanted to point out one early takeaway, which is that influential and international businesses from a wide range of sectors appear to be increasingly driving emissions cuts by leading the way on electric transport, energy productivity and renewable power.

Four major businesses from three different continents joined The Climate Group’s global electric vehicles campaign (EV100), and pledged to transition to electric transport by 2030. They include the airline Air New Zealand; New Zealand-based electricity retailer and generator, Mercury; Dutch engineering and project management consultancy Royal HaskoningDHV; and Japanese shopping mall developer AEON Mall.

Another new announcement came from one of India’s leading cement producers, Dalmia Cement, saying the company is almost halfway to doubling its energy productivity by 2030 as part of The Climate Group’s EP100 initiative.

And the international consultancy and construction company, Mace, which strives to create more sustainable cities and communities, has joined The Climate Group’s RE100 campaign with CDP, committed to shifting the world’s most influential companies to 100% renewable power. The UK-based company is aiming to achieve 100% renewable electricity globally by 2022; and 75% by 2019.

RE100 members are now creating demand of up to 153 TWh of renewable electricity annually – more than enough to power Poland.

