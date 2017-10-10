Environmental Leader Product & Project Awards Hall of Fame

Lost your password?
If you've no account register here first time
User Name :
User Email :
Password :

Login Now

Environmental Leader Product & Project Awards Hall of Fame

Environmental Leader Product & Project Awards Hall of Fame

Congratulations to the Environmental Leader Product & Project Awards 2016 Winners.

Each year since the inception of the Environmental Leader Product and Project Awards program, the range and quality of the entries has risen. With the bar set high, the pool of 2016 entrants did not disappoint. The community of providers continues to address the rising demand for cost-effective solutions to address complex environmental, sustainability, and energy management challenges. And end-user organizations are becoming more creative in applying the available solutions to get real results.

The overall quality of the entries this year really stood out. Several judges who have been involved in the program for multiple years noted the trend towards higher-quality submissions, with a greater degree of innovation and demonstrated results.

Within this top-notch, diverse pool of entries, several themes among the winners emerged:

Manufacturers are using Design for Sustainability to reduce lifecycle impacts. About 25% of the winners were focused on how existing products or new products for existing applications were designed to be more resource-efficient throughout the product lifecycle, with significantly less material intensity in production, and lower energy, water and waste impacts during use.

Information technology is enabling smart solutions. More than in previous years, many of the entries are software products, or feature software components as part of a “smart” solution. This ranges from cloud-based software platforms to manage enterprise sustainability, to application of
Internet of Things (IoT) and Big Data technologies to optimize energy management systems in real-time.

Energy management use cases remain prominent. Nearly a third of the winners were either products or projects focused on energy management, for industrial and commercial applications, as well as use in consumer settings. This isn’t surprising considering the tangible benefits and strong ROI that’s been demonstrated from energy efficiency initiatives.

The Environmental Leader Product & Project Awards have shown us once again that innovation is alive and well when it comes to solving thorny sustainability and environmental problems at global, regional, facility, and individual consumer levels. We congratulate these winning companies for their achievements in enabling a more sustainable world across environmental, financial and social dimensions.

Peter Bussey
Research Analyst
LNS Research
Environmental Leader Product & Project Awards Judging Coordinator

Paul Nastu
President/Founder
Business Sector Media

Our top-notch panel of judges included:

Judging Coordinator Peter Bussey

Research Analyst for Environment, Health and Safety, LNS Research
Adam Brennan Unit Leader-Sustainable Chemical Management, C&A
Dave Meyer Senior Consultant BSI EHS Services and Solutions, BSI EHS Services & Solutions
Dennis J. Hu Director of Environmental Health & Safety, and Systems Safety Engineering, Ball Aerospace & Technology
Drew Campbell Deputy Director of the Sustainability Performance Office, US Department of Energy
Ellen Edwards Energy Manager, University of Colorado
Josh Prigge Associate Director of Regenerative Development, Fetzer Vineyards
Justin Grau Area Manager, Zee Company
Mark Buckley Vice President of Environmental Affairs, Staples, Inc.
Paul Campbell Director, Sustainability & Green Leadership, Sears Holdings Corporation
Stephen Illes Partner, ERM

Product of the Year

Project of the Year

2 thoughts on “Environmental Leader Product & Project Awards Hall of Fame

    • Hi Jessica – you are not limited to this year at all – any projects that you feel would be a good fit are eligible.

Leave a Comment

FOLLOW US social-footer-twittersocial-footer-linkedinsocial-footer-facebooksocial-footer-googlesocial-footer-youtubesocial-footer-rss
 PRIVACY POLICY | ABOUT US | SEND A STORY | ADVERTISE

© Copyright 2017 Environmental Leader ® is a registered trademark of Business Sector Media LLC.