Environmental Leader Product & Project Awards Hall of Fame

Congratulations to the Environmental Leader Product & Project Awards 2016 Winners.
Each year since the inception of the Environmental Leader Product and Project Awards program, the range and quality of the entries has risen. With the bar set high, the pool of 2016 entrants did not disappoint. The community of providers continues to address the rising demand for cost-effective solutions to address complex environmental, sustainability, and energy management challenges. And end-user organizations are becoming more creative in applying the available solutions to get real results.
The overall quality of the entries this year really stood out. Several judges who have been involved in the program for multiple years noted the trend towards higher-quality submissions, with a greater degree of innovation and demonstrated results.
Within this top-notch, diverse pool of entries, several themes among the winners emerged:
Manufacturers are using Design for Sustainability to reduce lifecycle impacts. About 25% of the winners were focused on how existing products or new products for existing applications were designed to be more resource-efficient throughout the product lifecycle, with significantly less material intensity in production, and lower energy, water and waste impacts during use.
Information technology is enabling smart solutions. More than in previous years, many of the entries are software products, or feature software components as part of a “smart” solution. This ranges from cloud-based software platforms to manage enterprise sustainability, to application of
Internet of Things (IoT) and Big Data technologies to optimize energy management systems in real-time.
Energy management use cases remain prominent. Nearly a third of the winners were either products or projects focused on energy management, for industrial and commercial applications, as well as use in consumer settings. This isn’t surprising considering the tangible benefits and strong ROI that’s been demonstrated from energy efficiency initiatives.
The Environmental Leader Product & Project Awards have shown us once again that innovation is alive and well when it comes to solving thorny sustainability and environmental problems at global, regional, facility, and individual consumer levels. We congratulate these winning companies for their achievements in enabling a more sustainable world across environmental, financial and social dimensions.
Peter Bussey
Research Analyst
LNS Research
Environmental Leader Product & Project Awards Judging Coordinator
Paul Nastu
President/Founder
Business Sector Media
Our top-notch panel of judges included:
Judging Coordinator Peter Bussey
Product of the Year
- 3M: 3M Petrifilm Plates
- Big Ass Solutions: Essence
- Big Ass Solutions: Haiku Light
- Bloomberg LP: The Water Risk Valuation Tool
- DePuy Synthes Companies of Johnson & Johnson: Attune Knee System Logiclock Tibial Base
- DePuy Synthes Companies of Johnson & Johnson: DePuy Synthes Companies Attune Knee Intuition
- Ecometrica: The Ecometrica Platform
- Enablon: The Enablon Enterprise-Class Platform
- FoundationFootprint: FoundationFootprint
- GridPoint: GridPoint Energy Management System
- Hilton Worldwide: LightStay
- Ingersoll Rand: Thermo King Truck and Trailer Refrigeration Units in Europe
- Ingersoll Rand: Trane Series E CenTraVac Water Chiller
- Lakeshore Recycling Systems: Lakeshore Recycling Systems Sustainable Business Model
- Leidos: AMPLIFY – Application Management Platform for Energy Efficiency Programs
- Petro-Canada Lubricants Inc.: Hydrex XV
- Quantis: Life Cycle Perception Game
- Source Intelligence: Supply Chain Compliance Tool
- SunPower Corporation: Cradle to Cradle Certified SunPower E and X Series DC Panels
- Thinkstep Compliance Limited: BOMcheck Substances Declarations Web Database
- Thinkstep Compliance Limited: EC4P
- Trane: Sintesis
- UL EHS Sustainability: CR360
- Urjanet: Urjanet Utility Data Service
- Waste To Energy Partners: Bolder Black
- WeNow: WeNowBox
Project of the Year
- Advanced Micro Devices: 25×20 Energy Efficiency Initiative
- Ameresco: Minneapolis–St. Paul International Airport
- Arby’s, Ecova, Powerhouse Dynamics, and Weathermatic: How Arby’s Leveraged Ecova and a Partnered Water Meter Solution to Save over 7M Gallons of Water
- Caesars Entertainment: Enterprise Waste Diversion Project
- Consumer Technology Association and National Cable & Telecommunications Association: Voluntary Agreement for Ongoing Improvement to the Energy Efficiency of Set-Top Boxes
- Domtar: Plymouth K-Lime
- Dow Water & Process Solutions: Camp de Tarragona DEMOWARE Municipal Wastewater Reuse Project
- General Motors: Chevrolet Volt Battery Secondary Reuse Project
- Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport: Energy Management Program
- IHS: Repsol EMISphere
- Jackson Family Wines: Tesla Stationary Energy Storage System
- Leidos: Hawaii Energy Conservation and Efficiency Program
- MillerCoors: MillerCoors Irwindale Solar Array
- Timberland: Empowering Haitian Farmers through Tree Planting
- US Business Council for Sustainable Development: United States Materials Marketplace
2 thoughts on “Environmental Leader Product & Project Awards Hall of Fame”
I want to know, that in order to participate in the Award for Energy Leader, 2018. I need to use results of projects made only in 2017, or it can be for other years as well?
Hi Jessica – you are not limited to this year at all – any projects that you feel would be a good fit are eligible.