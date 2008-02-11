California Considers Emissions Tax

In what could be a U.S. first, California’s Bay Area Air Quality Management District is proposing to charge an annual tax to businesses based on emissions, the Mercury News reports.All 10,000 “stationary sources” of air pollution that the air district regulates would be subject to the fee, 4.2 cents per metric ton of carbon dioxide, including businesses and government agencies.. The Shell oil refinery in Martinez would pay the largest fee, $186,475 a year for its 4.4 million annual metric tons of emissions.

The air district’s board could take a final vote by May.

