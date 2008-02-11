Lost your password?
If you've no account register here first time
User Name :
User Email :
Password :

Login Now

California Considers Emissions Tax

smokestack2-11-08-3.jpgIn what could be a U.S. first, California’s Bay Area Air Quality Management District is proposing to charge an annual tax to businesses based on emissions, the Mercury News reports.All 10,000 “stationary sources” of air pollution that the air district regulates would be subject to the fee, 4.2 cents per metric ton of carbon dioxide, including businesses and government agencies.. The Shell oil refinery in Martinez would pay the largest fee, $186,475 a year for its 4.4 million annual metric tons of emissions.

The air district’s board could take a final vote by May.

Under the proposal, all 10,000 “stationary sources” of air pollution that the air district regulates would be subject to the fee, including businesses and government agencies. They would pay it annually as part of getting their overall air quality permit renewed.

Run an Efficient EHS Audit Program - A How-to Guide
Sponsored By: Sphera Solutions

  
Right On Time
Sponsored By: Gensuite

  
Choosing the Correct Emission Control Technology
Sponsored By: Anguil Environmental Systems

  
Packaging LED & Advanced Rooftop Unit Control (ARC) Retrofits for Maximum Performance
Sponsored By: Transformative Wave

  

One thought on “California Considers Emissions Tax

Leave a Comment

FOLLOW US social-footer-twittersocial-footer-linkedinsocial-footer-facebooksocial-footer-googlesocial-footer-youtubesocial-footer-rss
 PRIVACY POLICY | ABOUT US | SEND A STORY | ADVERTISE

© Copyright 2017 Environmental Leader ® is a registered trademark of Business Sector Media LLC.