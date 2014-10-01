Whirlpool Launches Refrigerator Water Filter Recycling Program

Whirlpool has launched a recycling initiative that aims to keep used refrigerator water filters out of landfills.

Through the company’s Refresh & Recycle water filter recycling program, in partnership with recycling company g2 revolution, filters are transformed into concrete aggregate used to build roads and other concrete structures.

Whirlpool recommends that consumers replace their refrigerator water filter every six months.

Recycling mailers can be purchased at g2 revolution’s second life store at g2rev.com for use in the continental US. The program will recycle used water filters from any of Whirlpool’s US brands (Whirlpool, Maytag, KitchenAid, Jenn-Air & Amana) and also accepts used refrigerator water filters of any other brand or manufacturer.

The Water Filter Recycling Kit includes:

1 9-inch-by-12-inch postage-paid poly plastic mailer (for return shipping of filter)

1 Water Filter Recycling Process instruction card

Kit is shipped in a regular #10 white envelope

The Refresh and Recycle water filter recycling kit has an MSRP of $8.99. Consumers will also receive a promo code for 10 percent off their next refrigerator water filter, redeemable on whirlpoolstores.com and valid on participating Whirlpool brands.

Earlier this month, Whirlpool water treatment devices were among the 56 products certified by NSF International to the first American National Standard that validates the effectiveness of such devices that are designed to reduce trace levels of emerging contaminants in drinking water.