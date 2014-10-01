Whirlpool has launched a recycling initiative that aims to keep used refrigerator water filters out of landfills.
Through the company’s Refresh & Recycle water filter recycling program, in partnership with recycling company g2 revolution, filters are transformed into concrete aggregate used to build roads and other concrete structures.
Whirlpool recommends that consumers replace their refrigerator water filter every six months.
Recycling mailers can be purchased at g2 revolution’s second life store at g2rev.com for use in the continental US. The program will recycle used water filters from any of Whirlpool’s US brands (Whirlpool, Maytag, KitchenAid, Jenn-Air & Amana) and also accepts used refrigerator water filters of any other brand or manufacturer.
The Water Filter Recycling Kit includes:
- 1 9-inch-by-12-inch postage-paid poly plastic mailer (for return shipping of filter)
- 1 Water Filter Recycling Process instruction card
- Kit is shipped in a regular #10 white envelope
- The Refresh and Recycle water filter recycling kit has an MSRP of $8.99. Consumers will also receive a promo code for 10 percent off their next refrigerator water filter, redeemable on whirlpoolstores.com and valid on participating Whirlpool brands.
Earlier this month, Whirlpool water treatment devices were among the 56 products certified by NSF International to the first American National Standard that validates the effectiveness of such devices that are designed to reduce trace levels of emerging contaminants in drinking water.
17 thoughts on “Whirlpool Launches Refrigerator Water Filter Recycling Program”
Really? $8.99? I already pay more than $25 each for new filters (purchased in bulk). The company can’t offer free mailers?? So much for corporate responsibility.
I agree with the previous post. $8.99 to ship my used filters back. I think they should offer this service free of charge.
A true environmentally-minded company would offer this program for free and not charge $8.99. Most people would undoubtedly choose to throw it in the trash. I strive to be very environmental, so I will look into another recycling option.
I agree with above comments. You obviously don’t care about where filters go unless you or somebody else can make money off it. I’m sure that for pennies you could decide it is the “Right thing to do” and give us “FREE” mailers.”
Even used “Ink cartridges”, “Pill Bottles” and other Hazardous” Waste are recycled for “Free”. Why not You?
HOW SAD THAT SOME CORPORATE COMPANIES DON’T CARE! SHAME ON YOU!
Through terracycle you can recycle PUR water filters.
http://www.terracycle.com/en-US/brigades/pur-brigade
BOOM!
Free shipping! The only caveat is that it has to be PUR brand water filters.
I’ll take the hit for $8.99 minus the 10% off coupon to do something good for the environment. At least Whirlpool is doing SOMETHING…. a step in the right direction. Go Whirlpool!
GE recycles theirs for FREE. I think Whirlpool should follow suit.
Well, I tried. Trash pick-up is tomorrow. Sorry mom.
Wait it will cost me $8.99 to recycle this product? Even with a discount on the next purchase of a filter this is outrageous since it is much cheaper for me to purchase my filters from a competitor than from the manufacture.
Whirlpool is an extremely profitable company. They make great products and water filters. Why not offer local collection settings. 9 dollars to return a filter is not affordable for most people including me.
Whirlpool should be ashamed of themselves. Why not sending the filter to them so that they can be reprocessed and repack? or else where the cost is not pass through consumers??? Shame on you!
I am disappointed that Whirlpool has not established a more suitable recycling program for its water filters. I concur with the points made and the tenor of the comments others have offered you. Corporate image is a valuable asset, and, in your case, this action has lead to a poor image. When I comment to others about my experience, what do you think I will say? Now is the time for your marketing gurus to move into recovery mode.
I’m going to spend $9 to recycle??? Not going to happen. Sounds like a way for Whirlpool to make $ & promote their products … not very well I might add. Poor effort Whirlpool.
I have saved up six water filters in anticipation of a recycling program to be initiated. I wouldn’t mind paying a single shipping charge if I could send more than one filter but $54.00, no way!
this is unfair and badly treated customer whom spent $60 for the water filter (no choice) and paying for recycle for Whirlpool? Paying to mailing is also creating carbon foot print. This is absolutely backward thinking.
Please make whirlpool water filters out of material that can be recycled easily and cheaply. $9.00 is rediculous. It just makes your customers feel guilty and frustrated.
I agree with all of the above. $8.99 to recycle is unreasonable and requires you to purchase from Whirlpool meaning more packaging, etc when I can buy locally. You need to improve your program.