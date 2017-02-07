Advanced Disposal Acquires CGS Services, Expands Waste & Recycling Business

Environmental services company Advanced Disposal has acquired CGS Services in a move that expands Advanced Disposal’s waste and recycling operations in Indiana. The companies did not disclose financial details of the deal.

CGS, based in Morristown, Indiana, services customers in a 14 county area in central and eastern Indiana. Its vertically integrated network of solid waste collection, recycling and disposal assets generates annual revenue approaching $30 million, the company says.

In a statement about the acquisition, Advanced Disposal CEO Richard Burke said the purchase gives Advanced a “secondary market that fits perfectly with our market selection strategy and gives us a new platform to continue to grow our business.”

As Waste Dive reports, since its successful IPO last fall, Advanced has been actively growing its business. In Florida, the company signed a large contract in Polk County and fought a decision by the town of Jupiter to award a separate contract to Waste Management.

The Advanced-CGS deal follows several waste and recycling acquisitions in the first month of 2017.