Elcon Recycling’s Proposed Wastewater Facility Under Fire

Elcon Recycling Services LLC wants to open for a wastewater treatment facility in Pennsylvania, having petitioned the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection after a long silence.
The New Jersey Intelligencer is reporting that the facility was first proposed in 2014, calling for a 70,000 square foot plant to build on a 23-acres at the Keystone Industrial Port Complex, along the Delaware River waterfront in Pennsylvania. It borders New Jersey.
Elcon officials have stated the plant would treat between 150,000 and 210,000 tons of chemical and pharmaceutical wastewater per year. That would be brought to the facility by about 20 trucks a day, the paper reports.
Freeholder Director Bruce Garganio said that the byproducts of the site would be carried across the Delaware by prevailing winds. “Additionally, given the proximity of the proposed site to the Delaware River, this is a threat that could contribute to the contamination of the region’s major water source,” Garganio added, in a statement, according to the Intelligencer.
Elcon countered those fears, saying that it would use “thermal oxidation technology” — not waste incineration — to control air pollution. It would thus meet Pennsylvania’s air standards.
“To protect from river pollution, Elcon has said that it will meet federal and state requirements for containment in areas where water will be stored, transferred or treated. The facility will also have alarms to prevent the overfill of tanks,” the Intelligencer reported.
Review of this aspect of the application could take up to 10 months.