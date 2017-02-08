Environmental Executive Moves: ASTM, Mattamy Homes, CECO Environmental, Gradient Energy Services, Protera, IIRC

Here’s the latest news on hirings, promotions and departures among environmental leaders.

Mattamy Homes: North America’s largest privately owned homebuilder has hired Subhi Alsayed (pictured) as the company’s first vice president, sustainable development. Most recently Subhi was the innovation manager with Tridel Corporation.

ASTM International: The standards development organizations has promoted Katharine “Kathie” Morgan to president. Morgan is a 33-year veteran of ASTM International. She served as executive vice president for the past two years.

CECO Environmental: The energy, environmental and industrial technology company said Jeffrey Lang, the company’s CEO, president and a director, has decided to step down. The board has appointed Dennis Sadlowski interim CEO while a search process is conducted to identify a permanent CEO.

Gradiant Energy Services: The oilfield services company has hired Danny Jimenez as CEO. Jimenez has held various leadership and operational roles at privately held and publicly traded oilfield services company.

Proterra: The heavy-duty electric transportation company has promoted Matt Horton to chief commercial officer. Horton, who joined Proterra in 2014, most recently was senior vice president of sales and marketing.

Dragonfly Pond Works: The environmental services firm specializing in lake and pond management has hired Kim Macalister as CEO. Macalister most recently was an executive-level professional services strategist and operations specialist at Macalister-Quinby & Associates. The company has also named Scott Blevins client service manager, Tom Pullaro director of operations and Thomas Moore client service manager for the Triangle and Triad regions. All three are newly created positions.

International Integrated Reporting Council: The integrated reporting organization has appointed Bob Laux as its North American lead. Prior to joining the IIRC, Laux led the treasury controller group at Microsoft.

Corporate Reporting Dialogue: The initiative, which aims to improve consistency and comparability between corporate reporting frameworks, standards and related requirements, has appointed Ian Mackintosh as the Dialogue’s chair. Mackintosh stood down as vice-chairman of the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) in June 2016.

Cradle to Cradle Products Innovation Institute: The nonprofit has hired Emily English to lead its new Built Positive (Built+) initiative. English most recently worked as community director for the United States Green Building Council.

Sustainable Green Printing Partnership: The certification organization has hired Brittany Sutphin as executive director. Sutphin began volunteering with SGP in 2014 as the program manager and participating on SGP’s Technical and Marketing Committees.

Michael Baker International: The engineering, planning and consulting services firm has hired Russell Anderson as a water resources engineer. Previously, he served as a senior water resources engineer for Morrison-Maierle.

Wiley Rein: The law firm has hired Martha E. Marrapese as partner and Keith A. Matthews as counsel to the firm’s Environment & Safety and Consumer Product Regulation practices. Marrapese has more than 25 years of experience providing counsel related to the EPA. Matthews has 20 years of private-sector and government experience in environmental and chemicals regulation law.