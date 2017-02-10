Medical Marijuana Producers Recall Product with Traces of Harmful Chemicals

Canada-based medical marijuana producers have voluntarily recalled their product after it was found to have traces of controversial pesticides in it. The Globe and Mail is reporting that the publicly traded companies called Organigram and Aurora Cannabis Enterprises Inc. issued have issued recalls.

“Health Canada listed both recalls on its online database and confirmed that both cases involved traces of chemicals bifenazate and myclobutanil, which are prohibited for use on legal cannabis in Canada,” the news story said. Health Canada is the regulator.

The story adds Myclobutanil was also found in product recalled in November by Mettrum Ltd., a Toronto-based medical marijuana company. That chemical is not permitted in Colorado and other US jurisdictions, where marijuana is legal.

In an interview with the Globe and Mail, Colette Rivet, executive director of Cannabis Canada, a trade association representing half of the country’s 30 licensed producers, said Health Canada should require growers to test for more substances, including myclobutanil. It now only test for 13 pesticides, she said.

“The list of pesticides hasn’t been really focused on in the past, this should be another matter Health Canada should be looking at,” she told the Globe and Mail. “If the system identifies a gap for us, then we really should be doing something about that and make sure the gap gets filled.”

The Canadian regulator Health Canada said that it has allowed the medical marijuana industry there to police itself as it relates to potentially harmful chemicals. But now it says it will randomly test licensed producers and it will inform those companies under its jurisdiction there that they will now be subject to such oversight.