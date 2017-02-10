NASA Study Shows that Drought Conditions Hurting Businesses In Central California

The California Department of Water Resources has released a new report from NASA showing that areas of the San Joaquin Valley are sinking, which could lead to serious water crisis that would impact California’s commercial and industrial sector. According to Water World, the problem is known as “subsidence” and has caused damage to state and federal water infrastructure.

“As multiple scenes were acquired during these periods, we can also produce time histories of subsidence at selected locations and transects showing how subsidence varies both spatially and temporally,” says the NASA report.

The problem is exacerbated during times of drought. Over time, according to Water World, subsidence can permanently reduce an underground aquifer water storage capacity.

The San Joaquin Valley is located in Central California and is home to about 3 million people and untold commercial and industrial sites. It includes Fresno, Kern, Merced, and Stanislaus counties, and portions of Madera, San Luis Obispo, Tulare counties.