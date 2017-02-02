Oregon’s Transport Sector Delivers Bad News About Greenhouse Gases

Oregon says that greenhouse gas emissions from its transportation sector are responsible for greater greenhouse gas emissions. That’s according to the Oregon Global Warming Commission, which said that the state is not on track to meet its 2020 goals.

The newly compiled data, looking at the years between 2014 and 2015, may put greater pressures on corporate fleets to go green.

“The Commission recommends that the 2017 Legislature, in addressing Oregon’s overall transportation and transportation funding needs, use the occasion to devise and adopt measures that will bring transportation (greenhouse gas) emissions under control and aligned with Oregon’s (greenhouse gas) reduction goals,” wrote commission chairman Angus Duncan, in an executive summary for the commission’s biennial report to the Oregon Legislature, as reported by the Portland Tribune.

“The increasing transportation emissions describe a perilous reversal of the progress we’ve made over the last 15 years,” he added.

Emissions attributable to transportation rose from the equivalent of 21.4 million metric tons of carbon dioxide to 23.2 million tons in 2015, the Tribune story says. The increase is the result of greater traffic.

“The steadily accumulating evidence should erase any lingering doubts that we are rapidly transforming the fundamental climatic conditions under which human civilization emerged and evolved into the world we inherited, and of which we are the stewards for succeeding generations,” Duncan wrote in the report, as noted by the Tribune.

Nationwide, major brands like Coca Cola, Fed Ex and UPS are diversifying their corporate fleets and using everything from diesel to natural gas to electric-powered bicycles, in the case of UPS in select cities.