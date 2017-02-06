SC Johnson’s Latest Initiative Aims to Save the Amazon Rainforest

SC Johnson says that i will partner with Conservation International to protection the Amazon rainforest.

“The Amazon rainforest provides a wealth of ecosystem services that are critical for the sustenance of life on this planet…everything from fresh water and fresh air, to carbon sequestration and extraordinary biodiversity, even tourism and recreation,” said SC Johnson Chairman and CEO Fisk Johnson, in a statement. “It is not only worth protecting, it is a necessity. We are delighted to help CI educate about and protect Amazonia.”

Conservation International’s film Under the Canopy, which was recently previewed at the Sundance Film Festival, allows viewers to experience the wonder of the Amazon in 360-degree virtual reality, the release says. The film highlights why people need Amazonia to thrive, from its role as the world’s largest watershed to the fact that its trees absorb carbon and help regulate climate.

SC Johnson, which makes household products and which is based in Wisconsin, says that it will match every acre saved — up to 5,000 — on Conservation International’s donation page. The company says that 8% of the rainforest has already been lost to deforestation.

“When a household name like SC Johnson acts to protect the Amazon rainforest, people take notice,” said Peter Seligmann, Chairman of the Board and CEO of Conservation International. “With this new commitment, SC Johnson builds on a longstanding partnership with Conservation International to support conservation and sustainable development in Amazonia. Their investment in the rainforest is an investment in families everywhere.”

The film can be viewed online at www.conservation.org/canopy. From there, donations can be made. Twenty-five dollars saves one acre.

This latest effort is part of SC Johnson’s efforts to net zero deforestation through 2020 by going to sustainable sourcing of of pulp, paper and packaging, it says. The company says that it has fully aligned with the CGF Pulp, Paper and Packaging Guidelines. What else does it do?