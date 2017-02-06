Toyota and Suzuki to Collaborate on Environmental and Safety Technologies

Toyota and Suzuki will partner to make cars that are both environmentally more benign and that are safer. They have signed a memorandum of understanding, the Associated Press reports, which among other things says that they will share information technology, component parts, and safety technologies.

“I am truly thankful for having been given this opportunity to work together with a company such as Suzuki, which overflows with the spirit of challenge. Toyota looks forward to learning much,” said Toyota President Akio Toyoda, in a statement.

“We now stand at the starting point for building a concrete cooperative relationship. I want to give this effort our fullest and to aim at producing results that will lead Toyota to conclude that it was the right thing for Toyota to have decided to work together with Suzuki,” added Suzuki Chairman Osamu Suzuki, also in a statement.

Suzuki, for example, does not make a hybrid or an electric car. Those are some general areas in which the two could collaborate, as well as self-driving cars and fuel-cell vehicles, AP says.

Toyota’s Prius is the leading hybrid-electric in terms of sales.