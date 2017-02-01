VW Reaches Settlement with Private Parties in Emissions Scandal

Volkswagen is expected to settle outstanding civil claims against it with regard to 78,000 cars it has sold with diesel engines in the United States, the company said in a statement.

If approved by a judge, it would include recalling and repairing the affected vehicles as well buy-backs of older cars, or trade-in credits. All eligible owners of the affected vehicles will also receive some sort of cash compensation.

“With the Court-approved 2.0L TDI program well under way and now this proposed 3.0L TDI program, all of our customers with affected vehicles in the United States will have a resolution available to them. We will continue to work to earn back the trust of all our stakeholders and thank our customers and dealers for their continued patience as this process moves forward,” said Hinrich J. Woebcken, President and CEO of Volkswagen Group of America, Inc.

Volkswagen has agreed to pay up to approximately $1.2 billion in benefits for the 3.0L TDI settlement program, it says. Volkswagen also expects to be able to bring affected Generation 2 vehicles to the same emissions standards to which the vehicles were originally certified, it adds.

The settlement will begin as soon as the court approves it, which is expected to be next month. All this is a separate matter from the criminal prosecutions now taking place in this country, as well as the investigations occurring in Germany where VW is based.