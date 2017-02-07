Wastewater Facility Will Upgrade Wastewater Treatment Facilities Per Court Decree

EMD Millipore Corp. of Jaffrey, N.H. will upgrade its on-site wastewater treatment system. The US Environmental Protection Agency said in a release that it will be done to comply with the terms of the company’s industrial wastewater discharge permit and prevent pretreatment violations of the federal Clean Water Act and as part of a decree made in federal court.

The company will also pay a civil penalty of $385,000 for alleged violations of those alleged violations, EPA says.

EMD Millipore, which operates an industrial manufacturing facility in Jaffrey, N.H. that produces water filtration devices, has wastewaters that contain ammonia and other pollutants. The settlement resolves numerous allegations of Clean Water Act pretreatment violations.

“The Consent Decree requires EMD Millipore to upgrade the facility’s wastewater treatment system to achieve compliance with the federal pretreatment regulations and the facility’s industrial wastewater discharge permit,” says the EPA release. “The company must also comply with certain interim wastewater management requirements. Finally, EMD Millipore must provide annual training to individuals at the facility who are responsible for CWA compliance and perform wastewater sampling and analysis, and submit quarterly reports to EPA, to ensure compliance with the Consent Decree and the CWA.”

The Consent Decree is the result of a federal enforcement action brought by the U.S. Department of Justice, on behalf of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.