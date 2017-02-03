Working on a Groundwater Monitoring Report? Read This First

Remediation firms and other environmental managers that produce groundwater monitoring reports for risk management, site remediation or other reasons have a new tool at their disposal.

The EPA has published an issue paper, Best Practices for Environmental Site Management: Recommended Contents of a Groundwater Monitoring Report, which recommends information to include in these reports. Following this guide “will lead to improved report consistency and a useful, readable format,” the EPA says.

The paper includes a recommended outline of a groundwater monitoring report and summarizes the content that each section of the report should include.

It comes as the EPA announced plans to conduct a preliminary assessment to determine whether the Gelman dioxane plume in Ann Arbor, Michigan, which contaminated the growndwater, qualifies for a federal Superfund cleanup.

As MLive.com reports, Gelman Sciences, which operated in the area between the 1960s and 1980s, discharged the toxic chemical 1,4-dioxane into the environment. Local officials say the plume is a threat to private drinking water wells in township areas. Many wells already have been contaminated.

The EPA in November included 1,4-dioxane on a list of 10 chemicals that it will evaluate for risks under the under the updated Toxic Substances Control Act.

Also last year the agency issued guidance on Consideration of Greener Cleanup Activities in the Superfund Cleanup Process. It followed an updated version of ASTM International’s Standard Guide for Greener Cleanups, which the EPA helped develop.

The standard reflects EPA’s Greener Cleanup Principles, including the goal of minimizing water use and impacts to water resources, and the agency encourages its use at cleanup sites.