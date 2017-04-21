Hasbro, Intel, Microsoft Top List of 100 Best Corporate Citizens



Hasbro, Intel and Microsoft top the new list of 100 Best Corporate Citizens released today by Corporate Responsibility Magazine. Altria Group, Campbell Soup Co., Cisco Systems, Accenture, Hormel Foods, Lockheed Martin, and Ecolab round out the top 10.

The list was compiled by documenting 260 data points of disclosure and performance measures for the Russell 1000, with data taken from publicly available information. CR Magazine’s research team looked at how companies handled climate change, environment, employee relations, human rights, corporate governance, financial performance and philanthropy/community support.

CR Magazine notes that this year:

38 companies rose an average of 15 ranks.

15 companies in the top 100 fell an average of 14 ranks.

The average rank increase for the Top 10 was 12 places.

13 companies are new to the list in 2017 that were not on the 2016 list.

Five companies were dropped from the list based on negative CSR events within the last year: Johnson & Johnson, Merck, E.I. Du Pont De Nemours, Monsanto, and Dow Chemical. Six companies were noted as “cautioned” but remain on the list this year.

Hasbro says that some of its efforts that helped the company rise to number one on the list include its initiatives in responsibly sourcing its materials. Hasbro says the company: ensures that all third-party factories producing Hasbro product are pre-qualified and only source products from qualified factories; ensures comprehensive factory monitoring that identifies areas of non-compliance and timely remediation; drives for transparency and communication throughout the supply chain; and engages with strategic stakeholders to further inform its approach to improving workplace conditions.

Hasbro rose to number one on the list for the first time this year; it is the third year the company has been named in the top five.