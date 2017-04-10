ADM Plans Project to Capture & Store Carbon from Food Processing Plant

Agricultural processors and food ingredient provider Archer Daniels Midland Company is embarking on a project to capture and store carbon from its Decatur corn processing facility. This is the second carbon capture and storage project that ADM has helped to lead. Previously, the company removed and stored approximately a million tons of carbon over three years as part of the smaller-scale Illinois Basin – Decatur Project, led by the Midwest Geological Sequestration Consortium at the University of Illinois.

ADM is partnering with the US Department of Energy, Richland Community College and the University of Illinois – Illinois State Geological Survey on what it is calling the Illinois Industrial Carbon Capture and Storage (ICCS) project.

With the capability to store 1.1 million tons of carbon nearly a mile and a half underground on an annual basis, ICCS is designed to demonstrate the commercial-scale applicability of carbon capture and storage technology in a saline reservoir, ADM says. The project is currently permitted to operate for five years and has the potential to store up to 5.5 million tons of carbon dioxide.

Carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) is a set of technologies that can greatly reduce CO 2 emissions from large industrial sources. CCS is a three-step process, as laid out by the EPA, that includes: