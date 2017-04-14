How to Balance Environmental, Sustainability & Energy Management: EL Conference Keynote

Environmental Leader has announced the details of a new session taking place during the Environmental Leader 2017 Conference in Denver in June. The opening keynote, Three Roads Converge, will look at environmental, sustainability and energy management in terms of how collaboration and connectivity can help in a challenging corporate environment. The keynote will take place on Tuesday, June 5, from 8:45 to 9:30 am.

Speakers include: Doug Pontsler, VP of operations sustainability and EHS with Owens Corning; William Gill, VP of environmental affairs with Smithfield Farms; and Denise Naguib, VP of sustainability and supplier diversity with Marriott International. Jerry Tinianow, chief sustainability officer of the City of Denver, will moderate the keynote.

Companies today can’t deal with environmental, sustainability and energy management issues in a vacuum. The interdependent and intersecting nature of these three constituencies create unique opportunities and challenges all their own.

In this opening keynote session, senior-level executives charged with their companies’ environmental, sustainability and energy management initiatives approach the interconnectedness of these areas as they deal with real-world circumstances to achieve their objectives.

In this keynote session, attendees will learn:

What companies can do to balance its needs for environmental safety and compliance, realistic sustainability models and reasonable energy management;

How to find ways to support each constituency through collaboration and cooperation;

Why some industry leaders find that exploring the interconnectivity of these disparate demands can have a positive impact on their companies’ business models.

This session will take place during the Environmental Leader 2017 Conference in Denver, June 5-7, at the Hyatt Regency Denver Tech Center. Visit the conference website for more information.