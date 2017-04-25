Campbell Soup Cuts Freight Cost, Emissions with On-Site Bottling Plant

Campbell Soup Co. is cutting freight costs and improving operational efficiencies – as well as significantly decreasing carbon dioxide emissions – by opening an on-site PET bottle-making plant at a Campbell Soup Co. facility in Paris, Texas. The bottle-making company, Amcor Rigid Plastics, previously supplied the Paris site from its plant in Fort Worth.

Moving the bottle-making operation to an on-site location at Campbell’s plant in Paris means saving on the cost of shipping 2,000 truckloads of containers a year and eliminating over 376 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions.

Amcor has experience working on-site with Campbell. Since 2004, Amcor has operated an on-site blow molding plant at Campbell’s beverage production plant in Napoleon, Ohio, where it produces 150 million hot-fill PET containers annually. The company also runs on-site manufacturing operations with similar hot-fill facilities at several other beverage filling plants throughout the US.

Amcor invested $7 million to repurpose 6,000 square feet of the Campbell facility; it will have the ability to produce up to 50 million hot-fill PET bottles each year for Campbell, for its V8 brand. Campbell says its V8 bottles are environmentally-friendly, made with recyclable plastic and without BPA.

While Campbell’s PET bottles for V8 juice are BPA free, its V8 cans are not. The company plans to transition its V8 cans to non-BPA lined cans by the end of 2017. Last spring, the company spoke out on its mission to remove BPA from its cans, a goal it announced in 2012. Campbell said the effort is taking “longer than anticipated,” due to technical challenges, financial priorities, and the enormity of the task.

BPA is a chemical that the FDA maintains is safe at the current low levels of human exposure, according to studies. But because of other studies, the FDA has expressed “some concern” about the potential effects of BPA on the brain, behavior, and prostate glands.