The EHS Manager’s Priorities in 2017: Predict and Prevent

The EHS Manager’s role is dramatically evolving to encompass more than the traditional activities of ensuring regulatory compliance and reporting on EHS metrics. Industry rules, consumer demands, competition, new technology and changing regulatory environments mean EHS Managers need to be more responsive than ever to external drivers, while moving to a risk-based approach in their EHS programs. Not only that, EHS Managers are expected to boost a company’s bottom line with best practices to improve operational excellence.

EHS Managers must therefore make sure that good quality data is collected in large volumes across the right operational activities. And with often just a small team behind them, they need to analyze vast quantities of data to understand where key risks lie. Focusing on risk management allows them to identify high-risk areas where environmental, health and safety incidents are most likely to occur, and strategically plan where resources should best be allocated for prevention and improvement. They must then prevent incidents by equipping local teams with the tools to reduce hazards and non-compliance. Embracing technology is key to success here; with software able to support changing priorities by industry, lead new processes to drive cultural change and most importantly leverage analytics to help predict where risks could occur.

During this webinar, you will learn about:

Global EHS managers’ priorities for 2017 across multiple industries

How digital transformation is impacting EHS departments

Leveraging mobility and technological innovations to better identify high risk areas in the enterprise

Using predictive analytics to anticipate adverse events and enable operational excellence.

