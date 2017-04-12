The EHS Manager’s Priorities in 2017: Predict and Prevent

The EHS Manager’s role is dramatically evolving to encompass more than the traditional activities of ensuring regulatory compliance and reporting on EHS metrics. Industry rules, consumer demands, competition, new technology and changing regulatory environments mean EHS Managers need to be more responsive than ever to external drivers, while moving to a risk-based approach in their EHS programs. Not only that, EHS Managers are expected to boost a company’s bottom line with best practices to improve operational excellence.
EHS Managers must therefore make sure that good quality data is collected in large volumes across the right operational activities. And with often just a small team behind them, they need to analyze vast quantities of data to understand where key risks lie. Focusing on risk management allows them to identify high-risk areas where environmental, health and safety incidents are most likely to occur, and strategically plan where resources should best be allocated for prevention and improvement. They must then prevent incidents by equipping local teams with the tools to reduce hazards and non-compliance. Embracing technology is key to success here; with software able to support changing priorities by industry, lead new processes to drive cultural change and most importantly leverage analytics to help predict where risks could occur.
During this webinar, you will learn about:
- Global EHS managers’ priorities for 2017 across multiple industries
- How digital transformation is impacting EHS departments
- Leveraging mobility and technological innovations to better identify high risk areas in the enterprise
- Using predictive analytics to anticipate adverse events and enable operational excellence.
Senior Product Manager
Enablon
Noelle Harvey is a Senior Product Manager at Enablon, responsible for identifying market trends from industry and clients and using them to inform the future direction and roadmap of the Enablon EHS application. With experience in complex enterprise EHS software implementations, she has advised clients on how to efficiently use web and mobile technology to address organizational EHS risks and how to measure the value of having those systems in place. She now works closely with Enablon clients, partners and analysts to understand where Enablon technology should be expanded to better manage EHS risk programs and improve the value generated from them.
David Metcalfe
CEO
Verdantix
David is the CEO and a co-founder of Verdantix. Since 2007 he has developed a global network of relationships with executives responsible for energy, EH&S and sustainability in some of the world’s largest firms. He advises clients on a wide-range of strategic issues with a focus on growth strategies in sustainability services, energy and environment software and environmental innovation. Prior to founding Verdantix David was a Senior Vice President at Forrester Research and Head of Analysis and Forecasting at BT Group, the UK’s largest fixed line telecoms operator.
David is a frequent speaker at industry events including at the World Economic Forum, Green Corporate Energy, Sustainable Brands and Greenbiz Forum as well as Verdantix Summits in the UK and the US. He holds a PhD from Cambridge University which applied game theory to assess negotiations on the liberalisation of European energy markets. He is a co-author of the award-winning book “Negotiation Analysis” published by Harvard University Press.
