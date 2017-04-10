How to Find a Positive ROI in Waste Management, from Cox Enterprises

The Environmental Leader 2017 Conference has announced new details of a session in its Managing Resources track. The session, Managing Waste Streams across a Variety of Facilities, will take place on Day 2 of the conference, and will be led by Robert Fairey, senior director of energy procurement and waste diversion at Cox Enterprises.
As more companies seek to send zero waste to landfill, they need programs that offer flexibility to match their industries and facilities. Cox Enterprises, an $18-million diversified company in communications, media and automotive sectors has found a solution for this conundrum. In the session, Fairey will share:
–How to select a waste management partner that can manage the needs of a diverse company;
–What solutions exist for different waste products;
–How to customize common practices;
–Where to find a positive ROI in waste management.
The Environmental Leader 2017 Conference will be held at the Hyatt Regency Denver Tech Center, June 5-7. Conference tracks include Monitoring and Reporting, Managing Resources, and the Energy Manager Summit.
For more information, visit the conference website, or register here.