Fleets Improve Fuel Efficiency with New Technology Including Automated Driving Systems

Smart companies with trucking fleets are improving fuel efficiency, lowering NOx and reducing greenhouse gas emissions by taking advantage of new technology solutions. These include idle reduction products, automated transmissions, low rolling resistance tire, tire pressure systems, engine parameters, and technologies that automate maintenance practices, writes FleetOwner.

So-called “savvy fleets” that were surveyed by the North American Council for Freight Efficiency for its Fleet Study get on average 7.06 mpg, compared to the average fleet that gets 5.83, according to NACFE executive director Michael Roeth.

A recent report from Navigant Research indicates that technology such as automated driving systems can provide benefits to commercial vehicles. Automated systems can reduce the number of accidents, use a more fuel efficient style of driving, and because they do not get distracted or need extended rest periods, operators can achieve higher levels of vehicle utilization, particularly in long haul applications. The report says that highly optimized and consistent autonomous systems can lead to significant reductions in commercial fleet fuel consumption and operating costs.

The pursuit of a fully automated driving car has spurred investment in advanced sensors and computing hardware and software, according to Navigant senior analyst David Alexander. Lower cost and higher power are the keys to commercial success, and the technology is quickly approaching the threshold where it will be practical to bring advanced features to the mass market. These systems are being rapidly adapted to the commercial vehicle market.

Companies that operate diesel fleets may benefit from a new grant made available by the EPA, Environmental Leader reported last week. The grant, designed to “modernize the nation’s diesel fleet” by retrofitting or replacing vehicles with cleaner, more efficient diesel engines, will award at least $11 million from the Diesel Emission Reduction Program (DERA) grant.

Diesel-powered engines move approximately 90 percent of the nation’s freight tonnage, and nearly all highway freight trucks, locomotives, and commercial marine vessels are powered by diesel engines, according to the EPA.

Application deadline is June 20, 2017.