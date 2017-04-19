Hertz to Provide Carbon Reporting, Offsets to Corporate Clients

Corporations will soon have a new opportunity to reduce their carbon footprint by purchasing carbon offsets associated with their vehicle rentals from Hertz, via a new program from the rental company. Hertz Corporation is teaming up with carbon offset provider TerraPass to administer the program, which will allow Hertz to provide carbon emission reporting to customers. The report feeds directly into a personalized platform, which allows corporate customers to then purchase carbon offsets, if desired, to “neutralize their environmental impact,” Hertz says.
The program will be offered to “leisure” customers later this year, according to the company.
Hertz says the carbon offset program is part of its overall corporate responsibility program, pointing out that nearly 80% of its vehicles have a minimum fuel-efficiency rating of 28 highway miles per gallon.
TerraPass, a subsidiary of Just Energy, North America’s largest reseller of green energy, invests only in projects which are 100 percent third party verified.
Enterprise also offers a carbon offset program to customers.
The car rental market is deeply enmeshed in the drive to offer customers the vehicles and services they want, and one thing customers are demanding is more environmentally friendly offerings. The high demand for smart technology is helping to drive the car rental market’s current fast pace, according to a report from Zion Market Research released in February. The green vehicle is the most cost-effective way to improve energy efficiency and reduce carbon emissions, and is likely to open up new opportunities in evolving consumer preference, according to the report.