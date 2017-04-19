Hertz to Provide Carbon Reporting, Offsets to Corporate Clients

Corporations will soon have a new opportunity to reduce their carbon footprint by purchasing carbon offsets associated with their vehicle rentals from Hertz, via a new program from the rental company. Hertz Corporation is teaming up with carbon offset provider TerraPass to administer the program, which will allow Hertz to provide carbon emission reporting to customers. The report feeds directly into a personalized platform, which allows corporate customers to then purchase carbon offsets, if desired, to “neutralize their environmental impact,” Hertz says.

The program will be offered to “leisure” customers later this year, according to the company.

Hertz says the carbon offset program is part of its overall corporate responsibility program, pointing out that nearly 80% of its vehicles have a minimum fuel-efficiency rating of 28 highway miles per gallon.

TerraPass, a subsidiary of Just Energy, North America’s largest reseller of green energy, invests only in projects which are 100 percent third party verified.