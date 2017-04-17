Kroger Sustainability ‘Lives Here’



The Kroger Co. has launched a program called Sustainability Lives Here, designed to help it reach its sustainability goals, including a goal of zero-waste by 2020. The program is designed to help “highlight easy, earth-friendly and sustainable living practices.”

In addition to the Sustainability Lives Here campaign, Kroger is making a $50,000 donation to the World Wildlife Fund to support their global conservation efforts.

The campaign website includes:

An in depth look at Kroger’s sustainable supply chain initiatives;

More than $60 in digital coupons targeted toward eco-friendly certifications like Fair Trade, Rainforest Alliance, Forest Stewardship Council, plus organic and natural products across departments;

A taste of sustainability using eco-friendly products to create healthy recipes, from Shrimp and Orzo Salad to Blueberry Coconut French Toast Casserole;

Green inspiration on how to throw away less while eating well, saving money and keeping valuable resources from going to waste.

Kroger says it has a long-standing commitment to sustainable business practices, including supporting 20 fishery improvement projects, donating more than 61 million pounds of healthy produce and proteins through its Perishable Donations Program in 2016, and diverting 78% of waste away from landfills.

Last summer, Kroger announced an ambitious sustainability agenda (via Fortune) including plans to source 90% of all its seafood from Marine Stewardship Council-certified fisheries (or other programs recognized by the Global Sustainable Seafood Initiative), to reach zero-waste, to increase the recyclability of its packaging, to use at least 20% recycled content in its packaging, and to reduce the amount of plastic resin used by 10 million pounds – all by 2020.