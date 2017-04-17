NY Farming Industry Nabs State Cash to Reduce Emissions, Save Water

Individual farms in central New York, the Finger Lakes and the Hudson Valley regions are receiving grants to assist them on initiatives geared toward reducing methane emissions and improving water efficiency, according to the Associated Press.

The office of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the grants for the state, saying the money will help preserve the state’s natural resources while supporting one of the state’s most important industries, the article says.

The farms will be awarded money from round two of the Climate Resilient Farming Grant Program launched by the governor in 2015.

As part of this second round of funding, County Soil and Water Conservation Districts in six regions across the state were awarded a total of more than $1.5 million in grants on behalf of farmers in one of the following project categories: agricultural waste storage cover and flare, on-farm water management, and soil health systems, the governor’s office says.

Grants include money to install water and sediment control basins, reduce soil erosion and soil loss, install sustainable irrigation systems, implement soil health practice systems, reduce farm-based greenhouse gas emissions, and mitigate the effects of drought on crops and livestock following severe dry conditions in 2016.

The Climate Resilient Farming Grant Program is funded through the State’s Environmental Protection Fund and was first announced by Governor Cuomo Opportunity Agenda.