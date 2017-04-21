Regulatory Landscape Changes? EPA’s Acting Dir. of Western States Shares Insight at EL Conference

Acting director of the EPA Region 8 (which covers Colorado and other western states) Deb Thomas, will share insights on the current and drastically changing regulatory landscape at the Environmental Leader 2017 Conference in June, Business Sector Media has announced.

Given the new political environment, companies face significant challenges as they try to navigate the complicated and ever-changing regulatory waters that often keep their EHS professionals off-balance and struggling to keep up. Thomas will join the session The Changing Regulatory Landscape in the Wake of a New Presidential Administration. She will join Martha Rudolph, director of environmental programs for the state of Colorado, and John Jacus, a Denver lawyer who deals with environmental regulations.

Thomas will address topics such as:

The stated goal of EPA administrator Scott Pruitt to “refocus the EPA on its intended mission, return power to the states, and create an environment where jobs can grow” — what does this mean for commercial and industrial organizations?

EPA’s review of the Clean Power Plan;

Trump’s executive order to the EPA and the Army Corps of Engineers to review and then rescind or revise the 2015 Clean Water Rule;

EPA’s commitment to reexamine the 2022-25 emissions standards to determine whether they are still appropriate;

How the EPA’s new “Back to Basics” program will affect regulatory reporting;

Other key topics related to the changing regulatory landscape.

Unlike other conferences, the Environmental Leader Conference 2017 program unites a group of multidisciplinary, forward-thinking executives to share diverse perspectives and specific approaches to improving processes and better managing resources. Additionally featuring the Energy Manager Summit, the conference offers the opportunity for environmental, sustainability and energy professionals to identify new areas of opportunity, learn concrete steps to reach their goals, and discover new ways to tackle the challenges they face daily as they pursue success in reaching their company’s goals.

Conference highlights include the chance for environmental professionals to:

Learn tactics on how to tackle issues, discover innovative technologies, and hear implementation practices from other practitioners working in the trenches to achieve positive business outcomes;

Engage with more than 300 decision-makers from industrial and commercial corporations that are leading the charge in environmental/sustainability/energy management;

Learn actionable steps to improve performance while reducing negative social and environmental impact;

Attend the new Energy Manager Summit to learn new ways to tackle the vital issues of energy management and efficiency;

Network with leading environmental health and safety, sustainability, and energy management executives;

Mingle with Environmental Leader and Energy Manager Today award winners and learn their secrets of success;

Have some fun at parties and cocktail hours while getting to know others in the industry, and enjoy some time in the Denver sunshine – you can't beat Colorado in June!

The Environmental Leader 2017 Conference and Energy Manager Summit takes place in Denver June 5-7. Learn more about the conference and register soon – space is limited.