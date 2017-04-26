Tyson Foods Invests in EHS for Continuous Business Improvements

Major food company Tyson Foods plans to fund its investments in worker safety, training and worker rights by reducing waste and costs. The company says that continuous improvements in the business must include a healthier workplace and, with that in mind, is taking steps to expand training, improve workplace safety and compensation, increase transparency, and even “help workers with life skills.” The effort is part of the company’s approach to “deliver sustainable food at scale.”

Tyson’s health and safety efforts include:

striving to achieve a 15% year-over-year reduction in worker injuries and illnesses;

participation of hourly workers in plant “safety councils;”

publicly sharing the results of third-party social compliance audits of Tyson plants; the company initiated the audits in fiscal 2015;

hiring 25 or more poultry plant trainers, adding to the more than 260 trainers and 30 training coordinators the company has hired for its poultry business since 2015.

Tyson’s EHS measures include safety training and orientation at the beginning of every employee’s job in one of the company’s facilities, as well as ongoing training on changing safety requirements and best practices. Regular workplace safety and health audits are conducted by facility management teams. Corporate health and safety professionals visit each facility at least once a year and conduct a compliance audit every two years.

Tyson Foods says safety efforts like this, as part of its approach to “delivering sustainable food at scale,” are helping the company drive growth.

General Mills is another CPG company that has increased safety training, both in terms of the safety of employees in the workplace and in terms of the food the company makes. The company says its global injury rate of 1.2 injuries per 100 employees in 2016 was down from 1.22 in 2015. Global lost-time injury frequency rate of .51 per 100 employees in 2016 was down from .67 in 2015.

In other General Mills news this month, the company announced it now gets 69% of its top ten priority ingredients from sustainable sources. The most significant process has been made toward palm oil (100%), fiber packaging (99%) and sugar beets, sugar cane and oats (50% or more).