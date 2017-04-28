Water, Waste & Energy Reduction Projects Lead to Better Operations, LEED Certification

Client demand and market demand are the top two reasons to pursue LEED certification. A recent peer-reviewed study showed that buildings with lower operating costs and better indoor environmental quality are more attractive to a growing group of corporate, public and individual buyers, according to the USGBC. And high-performing building features will increasingly enter into tenants’ decisions about leasing space and into buyers’ decisions about purchasing properties and homes, LEED suggests in its Business Case for Green Building.

Building owners and property developers take a variety of approaches to make their buildings eligible for LEED certification. Here are a few examples from some of this week’s certifications, with details on the elements that helped them achieve it: