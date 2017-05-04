C&A Bows Cradle to Cradle Certified T-Shirts, Joins ‘Circular Fashion’ Industry

European fashion retailer C&A has debuted its line of “C2C Certified” T-shirts, which the company says are made of 100% organic cotton, produced using only chemicals that are designed for safe cycling as biological nutrients, and manufactured in a socially and environmentally responsible way. The clothing line will be available for consumers beginning in June.

C2C Certified means the products have been made using safe, healthy materials designed to stay in a perpetual cycle of use and reuse – even when the consumer is finished with the product.

C&A says the shirts embody the notion of a “new future,” one that includes a cycle of use, reuse and rebirth of clothing in which “the T-shirt you are wearing is in an endless cycle that does not create waste, or that it becomes nutrition for the soil at the end of its use.”

This idea of the circular economy as applied to fashion – or circular fashion – was first coined by H&M in May, 2014, according to the Circular Fashion Network. H&M routinely wins awards within the fashion industry for its work in moving the industry toward transparency and sustainability. The company says it was the first fashion retailer to make its supplier list public in 2013, and continues to update the list, which now covers 56% of second tier factories. The retailer recently added another transparency layer on hm.com for all products in the women’s collection. Information that is communicated on hm.com includes the factory’s name and address, number of workers, worker interviews, information about the materials, and information about the design team.

This is part of the company’s goal to develop a consumer labeling system that allows customers to compare products’ sustainability performance between different brands, making it possible for customers to influence companies to a much greater extent than today. “The more informed customers become, the more pressure they will put on companies to act sustainably,” H&M says.

Last fall, H&M Foundation – the nonprofit foundation funded by H&M – and the Hong Kong Research Institute of Textiles and Apparel announced a four-year partnership with the aim of recycling blended textiles into new fabrics and yarns. The organizations said the technology will be licensed widely to ensure broad market access.