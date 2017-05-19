Fiat Chrysler to Modify 100,000 Vehicles, Strives to Reach Settlement w/EPA

Fiat Chrysler (FCA), attempting to reach a settlement with US regulators following studies that show the automaker installed emissions-cheating software, has said that it will modify around 100,000 diesel vehicles. While the situation is similar to the Volkswagen emissions cheating scandal, FCA is unlikely to have to pay as much as that company, though it faces significant damage to its reputation, writes The New York times.

FCA says it will modify its 2014-2016 Jeep Grand Cherokees and Ram 1500 diesel vehicles with calibrations to its emissions software.

Earlier in the month, FCA filed a motion to dismiss the emissions lawsuit that claims Dodge Ram trucks emit illegal levels of nitrogen oxides; FCA allegedly covered this up with the use of “defeat devices” during emissions testing.

The carmaker said the announcement to modify the vehicles is the “result of many months of close collaboration” with the EPA and the California Air Resources Board, and that it hopes the updates will help it reach settlements with the EPA and the Justice Department.

In March, Volkswagen agreed to pay about $157.45 million to 10 states to resolve environmental claims related to the automaker’s diesel emissions cheating scandal.

The settlement covered the states of Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Massachusetts, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont and Washington. In June 2016, VW reached a $603 million agreement with 44 other US states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico to resolve state consumer protection claims.

In total, the automaker has agreed to spend up to $25 billion in the US to settle claims from owners, environmental regulators, states and dealers and to make buy-back offers, Reuters reported.

The FCA investigation is following much the same path as the Volkswagen investigation, according to an earlier New York Times article.