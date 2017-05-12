High-Energy ‘Lightning Talks’ Spur Environmental Excitement, Inspiration

Sustainability management professionals find that one of the best ways to improve their own company’s environmental initiatives is to “steal” ideas from their peers. In a newly announced session at the Environmental Leader 2017 Conference, a snappy and useful series of “lightning talks” will give attendees a variety of inspirational ideas in quick, five-minute sound bites.

Each speaker has five minutes to present their solutions, methods, products, research, or implementation experiences in areas their company has achieved success. Get your brain clicking with these exciting, inspirational, high-energy chats.

Speakers include:

Fetzer Vineyard’s director of regenerative development Josh Prigge offering a success story on the recyling of waste using earthworks to repurpose water to irrigate vineyards;

explaining the exciting use of virtual reality in environmental, health, and safety efforts; Many more to be announced.

Lightning talks will take place throughout the conference, giving attendees time to share ideas, inspiration, and learnings. For more information about the exciting conference content, to register, and to get your creativity and inspiration on, visit the conference website.