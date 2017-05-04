Singapore Air’s 1st ‘Green’ Flight Takes Off; Supplier to Develop Biofuel Supply Chain

In a bid to adopt more efficient and sustainable processes, Singapore Airlines (SIA) has begun operating what it calls “green package” flights on its non-stop San Francisco-Singapore route, powered by sustainable biofuels produced from used cooking oils and conventional jet fuel. The flights – the first of which took off on May 1 – also use SIA’s most fuel-efficient aircraft and optimized flight operations and air-traffic management systems which reduce fuel burn and carbon emissions. In a bid to adopt more efficient and sustainable processes, Singapore Airlines (SIA) has begun operating what it calls “green package” flights on its non-stop San Francisco-Singapore route, powered by sustainable biofuels produced from used cooking oils and conventional jet fuel. The flights – the first of which took off on May 1 – also use SIA’s most fuel-efficient aircraft and optimized flight operations and air-traffic management systems which reduce fuel burn and carbon emissions. SIA’s CEO, Goh Choon Phong, says the initiative is meant to help promote the use of sustainable biofuel in “an operationally and commercially-viable manner,” while improving the efficiency of its operations. The fuel is produced by AltAir Fuels and supplied by SkyNRG in cooperation with North American Fuel Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of China Aviation Oil (CAO), and EPIC Fuels. Those companies say the purpose of the flights is to “provide experience on the logistics and performance of biofuel to industry stakeholders.” In the long run, the parties hope to push for the adoption of regular sustainable aviation biofuel usage in the country.

SkyNRG says it hopes the partnership with SIA will help the company to develop a regional supply chain for sustainable aviation fuel in Singapore.

SIA is operating the series of 12 green package flights in partnership with the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore. The initiative supports the efforts under the Sustainable Singapore Blueprint 2015 to develop Singapore as a “leading green economy,” where businesses adopt more efficient and sustainable processes and measures to reduce their resource and environmental impact, the company says.