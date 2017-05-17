Sold Out Exhibit Hall – A Wealth Of Information, Solutions at Environmental Leader Conference

Business Sector Media, publisher of Environmental Leader and Energy Manager Today, announced today that exhibit space for the Environmental Leader 2017 Conference in June has sold out. The exhibit hall, which will be open throughout the conference in Denver June 5-7, will be filled with a wide variety of exhibitors ready to answer questions related to environmental and energy management challenges.

Attendees can browse the hall between sessions to explore solutions to problems like:

how to simplify the RFP process, enable significant process efficiency savings, lower costs and produce better project outcomes in terms of B2B services for sustainability professionals;

where you might find a list of the best waste vendors, recycling vendors, e-scrap processors, and spent material processors;

how to turn your expired HVAC equipment liabilities into assets;

the best ways to overcome challenges in managing EHS compliance;

different ways to manage certification needs, including integrated standards and site-sampling;

how to reduce energy consumption of roof-mounted HVAC units;

which software system solution will best meet your specific compliance, energy management, performance of operations, and risk management needs.

Find further solutions and a complete list of exhibitors on our site.

Exhibit hall hours are set for Tuesday, June 6, 2017 from 11:45 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Wednesday, June 7, 2017 starting at 10:25 a.m. and closing at 1:00 p.m. There is still time to register for the conference; details and information found here.