1200 US Leaders Tell the World ‘We Are Still In’

In an “open letter to the international community and parties to the Paris Agreement,” more than 1,200 businesses, universities & colleges, investors, governors and mayors officially declared that “We are still in” on the Paris Climate Agreement. The declaration represents $6.2 trillion of the US economy and 120 million Americans.

The leaders that signed the letter represent the “broadest cross section of the American economy yet assembled in pursuit of climate action,” according to the letter, and they have declared their intent to “continue to ensure the US remains a global leader in reducing carbon emissions.”

Signatories include representatives of over 900 businesses and investors, including 20 Fortune 500 companies like Apple, eBay, Gap Inc., Google, Intel, Microsoft and Nike. Nine states, 125 cities, and 183 colleges and universities are also included.

The statement says the Trump administration’s announcement undermines a “key pillar in the fight against climate change [and a move which is] out of step with what is happening in the United States.”

To view the full statement, quotes and list of signatories, visit www.WeAreStillIn.com.