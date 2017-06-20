Ballast Point Brewing Conjures Beer with Water from Thin Air

Just as the water intensive nature of brewing beer has become a hot topic in the sustainability world – beer is made up of 90% to 95% water – Ballast Point Brewing Co. announced that it has completed its first two batches of beer made with water extracted literally from thin air. That is, the brewer is using water produced from Ambient Water’s AW400 water generator, which extracts moisture from San Diego’s coastal fog and produces hundreds of gallons of potable water per day.

Ballast Point Brewing Co.’s director of R&D says the exceptionally pure water is “the perfect canvas for exploring new styles and flavors.” She also says that the initiative is not only a good source for the water the brewer needs, but that it’s a good story and a great selling point, because “unique stories like that are what craft beer is all about.” Craft beer from small brewers, however, is not the only type of ale that can benefit from a good sustainability story. Brewing giant Carlsberg Group has pledged to reduce water use by 50% in response to increasing consumer demand for sustainable products, the company said.

