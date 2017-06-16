Decentralized Waste & Wastewater Management Could Lead to Savings, Study Says

Organizations that generate waste may want to consider decentralized solid waste and waste water management, according to a new report from Research and Markets. Decentralized solutions mean waste or water is managed at or near the site where it is generated.

Decentralized water technologies and designs include things like water-efficient appliances, rooftop rain gardens, and onsite wastewater treatment and reuse. Decentralized systems also create a host of other benefits, including energy savings, improvements in air quality, creation of green spaces, restoration of streams, aquifers, wetlands, and habitat, and stimulus for new companies and jobs, according to the Decentralized Water Resources Collaborative.

Decentralized solutions also have a lower footprint and are relatively easier to maintain, Research and Markets says.

The new report identifies the top issues driving the need for decentralized waste and wastewater treatment, and provides detailed analysis of the development status of various technologies. The research service also focuses on drivers and challenges. Region-wise trends have been discussed and the best technologies are identified based on various criteria.