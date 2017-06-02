The Envelope Please… Environmental Leader Product & Project Award Winners Announced Tuesday Night at Gala Event

The winners of the Environmental Leader Product & Project Awards – and the winners of the inaugural and highly competitive Judges’ Choice Awards – will be announced at a dinner and reception during the Environmental Leader 2017 Conference in Denver next week.

The event begins with a reception where attendees can kick back and enjoy an adult beverage with the EL50 and EMT50 honorees, colleagues, speakers and sponsors in the Exhibit Hall. A keynote and dinner reception follows: learn the results of research on the future of sustainability in the era of Trump, enjoy a fabulous dinner with wine and dessert, and be the first to hear the announcement of the 2017 Product & Project Award winners.

The Awards program is not just a “pay a fee, get a trophy” campaign. Quite the opposite. Our entrants needed to bring their A-game. And they delivered. With a highly respected (and critical) judging panel, led by Peter Bussey, research analyst with LNS Research, the Awards set an extremely high bar for the level of product to qualify for an award, based on the products’ capability, efficiency, ease-of-use, functionality and features and benefits. Most importantly, of course, is the impact the product can have to increased performance implications to your system.

And nothing speaks of success more than a planned, implemented and executed project with the yield of a highly successful result. In fact, it’s the raison d’etre for our market – to accelerate the success of key sustainability (and other similar) initiatives. The bar was set very high for the Project of the Year Awards, as well. And again the market delivered.

The Awards Report will be published the morning of June 7 so the world will know the superstars in the field of environmental and sustainability management.

We look forward to seeing you at the reception and dinner on Tuesday, June 6, at the Hyatt Regency Denver Tech Center. (And if you’re not registered yet, there’s still time.)