Kellogg Wants to ‘Get After’ GHC Reductions

Kellogg Company said it wants to double its presence in emerging markets around the world. And that means more production and greater greenhouse gases. But it told an Environmental Leader conference audience on Tuesday that it is committed to keeping its heat-trapping emissions in line with science-based targets to keep temperatures in check.

Set in 2009, the company says that it will reduce its GHC emissions by 15%-20% by 2020. By 2050, it will reduce those same releases by 65% within its four walls and across its supply chain by 50%.

“We are not sure how we will get there,” Erin Augustine, senior sustainability for Kellogg told the audience. “But we are 100% committed. It will take partnerships, innovations and strategizing.”

It will use science-based targets that are given the stamp of approval from third parties and that are authenticated and verified. The goal is to keep temperature increases from rising more than 2 degrees Celsius by mid Century.

In the short term, it will mean using more energy efficiency. Over time, it will mean using more low carbon fuels such as biomass and solar and low-carbon technologies like fuel cells.

“It changes from what can you do to what must you do. It says that science is telling us this is what we must do,” she adds. “Let’s get after it.”