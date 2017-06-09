Sustainability Will Endure Despite Trump’s Approach, Experts Say

In the era of Trump, will the practice of sustainability remain a business priority? The answer is that 73% of companies expect their commitment to be the same while 21% plan to increase their involvement. Only 7.7% plan to decrease their commitment.

That’s what Lucid’s Phil Pinson and Urjanet’s Tim Porter relayed at a conference sponsored by Environmental Leader. The two examined the change in leadership at the White House and within the regulatory agencies like EPA and the Department of Energy. Embodied in their research were issues tied to regulatory reform and climate change, among many others.

“One thing that all these events have in common is uncertainty,” said Pinson, whose company helps customers change the way they consume energy.

“What does that mean?” ask Porter, whose company collects data from utilities. “Some of the initial basic questions are what is the status of sustainability? Will it make the case for sustainability harder? How committed are the organizations?”

So, what drives sustainability? The research shows that compliance, corporate mission, business performance, employee satisfaction and industry recognition are significant factors. Budgeting for the cause in 2017, meanwhile, remains stable. Nearly 50% of the respondents show no change.

“Regulations are helping but economics are driving it,” said Porter, referring to corporate efforts to encourage sustainability within their organizations. Indeed, their customers are demanding it and businesses are responding.