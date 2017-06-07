Want Environmental Changes? Get Employees and Supply Chain Involved

AMD is a technology provider focusing on computers and graphics. And while it no longer has manufacturing centers, it is now zeroing in on the environmental footprint of its suppliers.

It’s science-based target is to be 40% below the industry in which it operates, said Justin Merrill, the company’s sustainability director, before an Environmental Leader audience. It is to be 20% less than in 2020, from 2014, while improving energy efficiencies by 25% during that time.

“We looked at the industry average and took that to our top suppliers and then said we want you to meet that,” Merrill said. “Every quarter we sit down with key suppliers. We incentivize that and we score that. Now we expand beyond top suppliers.”

What advice would you give to companies? “Get something in place and make progress. You can always refine that. But if we spend too long assessing, that is where a lot of momentum can be lost.”

“Have respect for people and their ideas,” added Ryan McMullan, environmental and safety manager at Toyota. “Go to where the work is being done. There is no best, only better. And don’t think you have the ultimate solutions or all the answers. You need employee engagement and gradual improvements.”